If you haven’t jumped on the Scene Queen bandwagon yet…what the hell have you been doing with your life?!

If you loved Ke$ha in her party days, then imagine that with some metal guitar, more pink than Barbies wardrobe and lyrics that sound like a ‘Mean Girls’ porn parody and you pretty much have Scene Queen. She even has her own sorority!

Her latest offering ‘Pink G-String’ just dropped so check it out above and get a taste of the Bimbocore future.