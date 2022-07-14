HOWARD JONES ACOUSTIC TRIO UK TOUR 2022

Source: PR

Howard Jones, Nick Beggs and Robin Boult are combining forces for the Acoustic Trio UK Tour this October.

Over lockdown, the HTF team became ‘Howard Jones super fans’ as we learnt about his work with PETA back in the 1980s. His 1985 track ‘Assault and Battery‘ has proudly become an earworm song between the team. Now learning that Howard Jones announced a 13-date UK tour, we’re excited to hear some of his greatest tracks in person.

Kicking off the tour in Bath at The Forum, Howard Jones will be joined by Nick Beggs and Robin Boult to perform a stripped-down, intimate, acoustic show that celebrates Howard’s music career that stretches across 30 years. On these dates, London-based singer-songwriter, Roxanne de Bastion will also join the three musicians. The Acoustic Trio UK Tour will visit everywhere from Edinburgh to Birmingham and everywhere in-between.

For more information about tickets, visit TheGigCartel.com and HowardJones.com.