H&M X Good News To Launch Vegan Banana Fiber Sneakers

H&M have teamed up with sustainable sneaker company Good News to launch a new range of vegan, unisex, banana fiber sneakers.

The sneakers will be made from vegan leather made from Bananatex, a waterproof fabric made solely from banana’s, along with recycled rubber soles and recycled cotton.

The range will include seven trainer options as well as one pair of sliders in a vibrant seventies-inspired colour palette. There will also be a kids collection containing three of the trainer styles.

“We are very proud to be collaborating with H&M, pushing one of the giants to look at every component of a shoe. It was important for us to make the collection as sustainable as possible while still looking fun and cool,” – Nia Jones, co-founder of Good News

“Hopefully we can inspire action and change for other brands. We all need to work alongside each other to help create a positive change. The world needs unity right now rather than competing against each other” – Ben Tattersall, co-founder of Good News

It’s great to see H&M expanding into more and more ethical and sustainable options and hopefully we will see more of this in the future and less fast fashion.

The collection is available now in selected H&M stores and online.