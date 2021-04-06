Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fashion

H&M X Good News To Launch Vegan Banana Fiber Sneakers

Ever wanted to wear banana’s on your feet? Now you can!

Published

Source: H&M / Good News

H&M have teamed up with sustainable sneaker company Good News to launch a new range of vegan, unisex, banana fiber sneakers.

The sneakers will be made from vegan leather made from Bananatex, a waterproof fabric made solely from banana’s, along with recycled rubber soles and recycled cotton.

The range will include seven trainer options as well as one pair of sliders in a vibrant seventies-inspired colour palette. There will also be a kids collection containing three of the trainer styles.

Source: H&M / Good News

“We are very proud to be collaborating with H&M, pushing one of the giants to look at every component of a shoe. It was important for us to make the collection as sustainable as possible while still looking fun and cool,” – Nia Jones, co-founder of Good News 

“Hopefully we can inspire action and change for other brands. We all need to work alongside each other to help create a positive change. The world needs unity right now rather than competing against each other” – Ben Tattersall, co-founder of Good News

It’s great to see H&M expanding into more and more ethical and sustainable options and hopefully we will see more of this in the future and less fast fashion.

The collection is available now in selected H&M stores and online.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Style

How to Style it: Trainers

Can you wear trainers to work? Probably, if you style them right. Let us show you how...

March 2, 2016

Style

Up Your Sneaker Game With This Season’s Freshest Kicks

Here's our selection of the hottest kicks to update your wardrobe this season.

January 6, 2016

Style

H&M Is Launching A 700 Piece Beauty Line! Would You Buy It?

Swedish retailer H&M has just announced it's launching a brand new beauty collection. Would you buy it?

May 15, 2015
Birkenstocks Birkenstocks

Editors Pick

5 Fashion Trends I’d Like To Stay Strong In 2015

Some trends are best left in 2014, but there are some our fashion writer Grace would like to stay this year. Find out more...

January 31, 2015