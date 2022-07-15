Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Indie

There’s A Dancing Frog In The New Beabadoobe Video ‘Sunny Day’

Sunny vibes and a dancing amphibian. What else do you need?

Published

BeaBadoobee has just dropped her latest video for single ‘Sunny Day’.

The track is from her new Beatopia album, which was also released today (July 15th), and talking about the track she says:

“Sunny Day is a song that I’ve always wanted to make but something that I’ve never done before. Putting it on Beatopia was quite nerve wracking for me but I’m glad I did. We had written it during a week of crazy productivity in terms of creating songs, I had a session with Starsmith and the song just flowed naturally. I love it”

As if we weren’t sold already, we were also happy to see the inclusion of a dancing frog towards the end of the video. Who doesn’t love an amphibian pulling out some moves!

Check out the video above and make sure to check out BeaBadoobee on her upcoming tour.

beabadoobee live dates 2022
7/15/2022 – Finsbury Park – London, UK
7/30/2022 – Osheaga Music & Arts Festival – Montréal, QC
8/11/2022 – Oya Festival – Oslo, Norway
8/9/2022 – Way Out West Festival – Gothenburg, Sweden
8/10/2022 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary
8/20/2022 – Summersonic Festival – Japan
8/21/2022 – Summersonic Festival – Japan
8/24/2022 – Zurich Openair Festival – Zurich, Switzerland
8/25/2022 – Rock En Seine Festival – Paris, France

04/10/22 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, UK
05/10/22 – Ulster Hall – Belfast, UK
07/10/22 – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK
08/10/22 – UEA – Norwich, UK
10/10/22 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK
11/10/22 – NX – Newcastle
13/10/22 – Manchester Academy – Manchester, UK
14/10/22 – Foundry – Sheffield, UK
17/10/22 – Chalk – Brighton, UK
18/10/22 – Southampton – Engine Rooms
19/10/22 – O2 Brixton Academy – London, UK

In this article:

You May Also Like

MXPX MXPX

Music

MXPX Ask You Not To Be An Asshole In New Xmas Music Video!

Pop-punk legends get into the Xmas spirit!

November 26, 2021

Music

Andy B & The World Release Brand New Track & Announce 2 New Albums!

New track, new music video and two new albums? Andy B's been busy!

November 28, 2021

Music

Fearless Vampire Killers Have Returned!

My Llama's In Pieces!

March 12, 2022

Indie

Alanis Morissette Releases New Track ‘Olive Branch’

She's still got it!

March 13, 2022