There’s A Dancing Frog In The New Beabadoobe Video ‘Sunny Day’

BeaBadoobee has just dropped her latest video for single ‘Sunny Day’.

The track is from her new Beatopia album, which was also released today (July 15th), and talking about the track she says:

“Sunny Day is a song that I’ve always wanted to make but something that I’ve never done before. Putting it on Beatopia was quite nerve wracking for me but I’m glad I did. We had written it during a week of crazy productivity in terms of creating songs, I had a session with Starsmith and the song just flowed naturally. I love it”

As if we weren’t sold already, we were also happy to see the inclusion of a dancing frog towards the end of the video. Who doesn’t love an amphibian pulling out some moves!

Check out the video above and make sure to check out BeaBadoobee on her upcoming tour.

beabadoobee live dates 2022

7/15/2022 – Finsbury Park – London, UK

7/30/2022 – Osheaga Music & Arts Festival – Montréal, QC

8/11/2022 – Oya Festival – Oslo, Norway

8/9/2022 – Way Out West Festival – Gothenburg, Sweden

8/10/2022 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary

8/20/2022 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

8/21/2022 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

8/24/2022 – Zurich Openair Festival – Zurich, Switzerland

8/25/2022 – Rock En Seine Festival – Paris, France

04/10/22 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, UK

05/10/22 – Ulster Hall – Belfast, UK

07/10/22 – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK

08/10/22 – UEA – Norwich, UK

10/10/22 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

11/10/22 – NX – Newcastle

13/10/22 – Manchester Academy – Manchester, UK

14/10/22 – Foundry – Sheffield, UK

17/10/22 – Chalk – Brighton, UK

18/10/22 – Southampton – Engine Rooms

19/10/22 – O2 Brixton Academy – London, UK