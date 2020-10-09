Watch Powerful Mental Health Film ‘I Made This For You’ Here!

Director Cristian Solimeno’s powerful mental health film, ‘I Made This For You’, has been made available on YouTube and on Channel 4 on demand for the next month.

I Made This For You follows a man, played by Gary Grant (Enemy Lines), who cuts himself off from his friends and family and has recently attempted suicide. He is pulled back from the edge by a documentary made about his life by a friend, played by director Cristian Solimeno (Guilt, Rush, Footballers Wives). His friends also include Alison Newman (Eastenders, Footballers Wives) , Dermot Murphy (Animals, The Drummer and The Keeper), Francis Magee (Star Wars: Rogue One, Game of Thrones) and West End star Siobhan Dillon (Cabaret, Grease, Sunset Boulevard, Miss Saigon).

Originally planned to be shown from World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept 10th) to World Mental Health Day (Oct 10th), Cristian was inspired by feedback saying the film had saved people’s lives so he now hopes having the film available for longer will offer a hand to those who need help and urge friends to reach out to those in need.

Since filming, a friend of Cristian’s, Billy Yates – who also features in the film as a friend of the protagonist Gary Grant – tragically took his own life and the film is now dedicated to his memory.

You can watch the film above or on Channel 4’s site here – https://www.channel4.com/programmes/i-made-this-for-you