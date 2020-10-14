VRSTY ‘Shameless’ Makes You Want To Hump And Throwdown At The Same Time

Source: Official Promo

Newly signed to Spinefarm Records, New York’s VRSTY have just dropped the brand new music video for their track ‘Shameless’ from their upcoming EP, Cloud City.

If you’ve ever wanted to make love in the club and throw down in the pit at the same time, something we’ve all obviously dreamed of, this will probably sort you out. There’s no way you won’t be pulling your best Jason Derulo dance moves in-between windmilling your friends in the face to this.

“‘Shameless’ was the last song I wrote for the EP and the first song I fell in love with,” says singer Varela. “‘Shameless’ is a song about giving into your temptations even though you know it’s probably not the best choice. I think we all go through a time in our lives where we become fed up with doing things that (we believe) go unnoticed and would rather be the bad guy for a while. ‘Shameless’ is a ‘back on my bullshit’ anthem for me, and I hope it becomes that for everybody.”

Having been a band for over 5 years now, it’s great to see them finally get the recognition they deserve so go check out the video below and check out more over on their socials.

Their EP Cloud City is available December 4th