The 1975 Release A New Track & UK Tour Dates

Published

 

From their upcoming album, The 1975 release their new track ‘I’m In Love With You’ accompanied by a video.

This is their third track from their soon-to-be-released ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ album; this marks the bands’ fifth studio album and is set to arrive on 14th October 2022.

Also, the band will be touring the UK and Ireland in January 2023. See the dates below.

8 – Brighton – The Brighton Center
9 – Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Center
10 – Exeter – Westpoint Arena
12 – London – The O2
15 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena
16 – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena
19 – Glasgow – SSE Hydro
20 – Manchester – Manchester Arena
22 – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
23 – Leeds – First Direct Arena
25 – Newcastle – Utilita Arena
26- Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena
29 – Dublin – 3Arena
30 – Belfast – The SSE Arena

You can find more information about tickets here.

