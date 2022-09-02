The 1975 Release A New Track & UK Tour Dates

From their upcoming album, The 1975 release their new track ‘I’m In Love With You’ accompanied by a video.

This is their third track from their soon-to-be-released ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ album; this marks the bands’ fifth studio album and is set to arrive on 14th October 2022.

Also, the band will be touring the UK and Ireland in January 2023. See the dates below.

8 – Brighton – The Brighton Center

9 – Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Center

10 – Exeter – Westpoint Arena

12 – London – The O2

15 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

16 – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

19 – Glasgow – SSE Hydro

20 – Manchester – Manchester Arena

22 – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

23 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

25 – Newcastle – Utilita Arena

26- Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

29 – Dublin – 3Arena

30 – Belfast – The SSE Arena

You can find more information about tickets here.