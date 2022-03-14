Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Belmont Deliver the Country / Pop-Punk Track We’ve All Been Waiting for! ‘Country Girl’

She smiles biggest when she rides my tractor

Published

Love pop-punk? Love country music? Want a track that combines both in one amazing track? Chicago’s Belmont has bought the goods!

Their new track ‘Country Girl’ brings the pop-punk riffs along with a country swagger that makes you wanna hop on a tractor and complain about your ‘hometown’.

With lyrics such as these you know you’re in for a good time…

No other girl I know takes the time of day

To brush her horses off and keep my stables clean

The farm was quiet but we made it louder

And I just really miss her laughter

She smiles biggest when she rides my tractor

If you love the track please also consider donating to the bands recent GoFundMe as they recently flipped their van and trailer. Luckily everyone got away unhurt but they now need funds to replace everything was damaged.

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-belmont-recover-from-van-accident

Belmont Van
Source: GoFundMe Page

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Fashion

H&M X Good News To Launch Vegan Banana Fiber Sneakers

Ever wanted to wear banana's on your feet? Now you can!

April 6, 2021
MXPX MXPX

Music

MXPX Ask You Not To Be An Asshole In New Xmas Music Video!

Pop-punk legends get into the Xmas spirit!

November 26, 2021

Music

Andy B & The World Release Brand New Track & Announce 2 New Albums!

New track, new music video and two new albums? Andy B's been busy!

November 28, 2021

Music

Fearless Vampire Killers Have Returned!

My Llama's In Pieces!

March 12, 2022