Robot Safari Collapse After Vigorous Work Out – ‘SandBag’ Video

Cardiff’s punk-rockers Robot Safari – featuring former members of both May Contain Nuts, John Q Public & Detox – have released a brand new track ‘Sandbag’. Wahey!

The video is basically them getting all sweaty and working out…in a non gay-porn kinda way of course; although we can’t say we aren’t slightly impressed by Nurse’s peck twitching.

Frontman Adam said this about the track..

I wrote this in 2018. I’d been listening to a lot of They Might Be Giants and I like how their lyrical metaphors are sometimes so abstracted from the thing they’re really singing about. I was thinking about this while at the gym, looking in the mirror being inwardly cruel about my bad posture. Somehow I got from that thought to “My mother was a jelly mould, my father was a sandbag”. Until probably my late 20’s I didn’t really think that exercise was a thing that most people did. I thought it was something additional you could do to be healthier than average, but weirdly I didn’t think it was essential for maintaining a normal level of health. The only time I heard people around me talking exercise was if they wanted to lose weight, but I’m already very thin so I never gave exercise any thought. Anyway, I digress. This song is a lot of abstract self-deprecation around the themes of being skinny and having bad posture. Musically, I wanted to write something like Cardiacs. They’re a band who really lean in to using unusual rhythms and melodies, and that’s what I love about them. I’d never used unusual time signatures in my music until this point so I have NOT been tasteful about it! I think that’s part of the charm of this song. Melodically and structurally it’s very simple, but there are 3 time signatures in this song (6/4, 4/4, and 3/4) and that weirdness goes well with the lyrics.’

This is also their first new video since 2011 so hopefully, we won’t have to wait as long for the next.

The track is from the bands upcoming album ‘Basic Lobby Entertainer’ so keep your eyes peeled and make sure to go follow on their FB page for all the updates – https://www.facebook.com/RobotSafari