Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Electronic Music Pop

OMG! Scooter Just Made 2020 Not Entirely Shit - 'FCK 2020'
Advertisement

Electronic Music

Purity Ring Just Covered Alice Deejay's 'Better Off Alone'

Electronic Music Vegan

Coyu & Moby Team Up For New Track With Vegan Themed Video

Electronic Music

The Gods Of EDM: Marshmello - Is The Mellogang A Cult?!

Electronic Festivals Music

OFFSónar Reveal First Lineups for 2019 Series

Electronic Music Reviews

Big Wild's Debut Album Superdream Is An Inspiring Listen

Electronic Festivals Music

Junction 2 Finalise Lineup for Weekend Festival

Electronic Festivals Music

OFFSónar Releases Label Showcase for 2019

Electronic Music

Do You Want Solardo to Play at Your House

Electronic Music Reviews

Live Review: Groove Armada Return to Stage

Electronic

OMG! Scooter Just Made 2020 Not Entirely Shit – ‘FCK 2020’

“First we save the rave, then we save the world!”

Published

Scooter FCK 2020

Source: Screenshot

Just when everyone was about to just write this year off as a steaming pile of shit, techno god Scooter comes along and just pisses all over the 2020 fire with the anthem of the decade! (Yes we realise this is year one of a decade, but just believe us ok?)

FCK 2020 see’s Scooter at his gibberish best as he basically tells the year to fuck off (as the title suggest) with all the pumping bass, blaring sirens and non-sensical lyrics we have all come to know and love from scoots!

“Feeling like fools….we hate all the rules”

This honestly this made me so happy I may have done a bit of a cry.

I mean the song literally ends on the line “Stuck on the wrong channel, like chained to a dead camel!”. Obviously dead camels aren’t funny, but neither is 2020 so what an accurate anology!

Just watch it…let the FCK 2020 revolution begin!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

The Hacksmith Lightsaber The Hacksmith Lightsaber

Film

Star Wars Just Got Real As YouTuber Builds The Worlds First Retractable Lightsaber!

Its beam burns at 4000 Fahrenheit!

October 13, 2020
Purity Ring - Better Off Alone Purity Ring - Better Off Alone

Electronic

Purity Ring Just Covered Alice Deejay’s ‘Better Off Alone’

 

October 8, 2020
Meatloaf Meatloaf

Features

Meatloaf Will Do Anything For Love…But Not Anal! The Mystery Solved

Who would of thought it was so obvious!

October 16, 2020

Music

Some Twins Made ‘WAP’ Into A Song About Guacamole #legit

Squeeze a lime right on top for some guacamole!

October 10, 2020