MXPX Ask You Not To Be An Asshole In New Xmas Music Video!

Pop-punk legends MXPX have got into the Christmas spirit this year releasing a brand new track ‘Hold Your Tongue & Say Apple’ asking you to stop being an asshole this Christmas and just be nice. Sounds a reasonable request to us!

If you’re loving this, then also check out their 2009 Punk Rawk Xmas album with 10 more festive bangers to make this Christmas awesome!

Here’s the lyrics for ‘Hold Your Tongue & Say Apple’ if you want to sing-a-long!

You’ve been an asshole for most of your life

So all I want for Christmas is for you to be nice

You’ve been an asshole for most of your life

So all I want for Christmas is for you to be nice

Go head and turn the wheels

Digging deep inside your head

Back when you swore you could feel

Your body pulling off your bed

We can tell when you’re not listening

We can tell when you’re not all there

Everything takes really long for you to do

And I’m sure you think that life ain’t fair

You’ve been an asshole for most of your life

So all I want for Christmas is for you to be nice

You’ve been an asshole for most of your life

So all I want for Christmas is for you to be nice

That’s what they said to me

That’s what I thought I heard

It made my feelings bleed

It made my stomach burn

I guess I needed to hear

What I already knew

Cause sometimes that’s what it takes

For assholes to improve

You’ve been an asshole for most of your life

So all I want for Christmas is for you to be nice

You’ve been an asshole for most of your life

So all I want for Christmas is to never never ever be an asshole