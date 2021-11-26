Connect with us

MXPX Ask You Not To Be An Asshole In New Xmas Music Video!

Pop-punk legends get into the Xmas spirit!

Pop-punk legends MXPX have got into the Christmas spirit this year releasing a brand new track ‘Hold Your Tongue & Say Apple’ asking you to stop being an asshole this Christmas and just be nice. Sounds a reasonable request to us!

If you’re loving this, then also check out their 2009 Punk Rawk Xmas album with 10 more festive bangers to make this Christmas awesome!

Here’s the lyrics for ‘Hold Your Tongue & Say Apple’ if you want to sing-a-long!

You’ve been an asshole for most of your life
So all I want for Christmas is for you to be nice
You’ve been an asshole for most of your life
So all I want for Christmas is for you to be nice

Go head and turn the wheels
Digging deep inside your head
Back when you swore you could feel
Your body pulling off your bed

We can tell when you’re not listening
We can tell when you’re not all there
Everything takes really long for you to do
And I’m sure you think that life ain’t fair

You’ve been an asshole for most of your life
So all I want for Christmas is for you to be nice
You’ve been an asshole for most of your life
So all I want for Christmas is for you to be nice

That’s what they said to me
That’s what I thought I heard
It made my feelings bleed
It made my stomach burn

I guess I needed to hear
What I already knew
Cause sometimes that’s what it takes
For assholes to improve

You’ve been an asshole for most of your life
So all I want for Christmas is for you to be nice
You’ve been an asshole for most of your life
So all I want for Christmas is to never never ever be an asshole

