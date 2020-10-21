Miley Cyrus Claims She Was Chased By A UFO And Saw An Alien Driving!

Source: FB / Official Promo

While speaking recently with Interview Magazine, Miley Cyrus revealed she once got chased down by a UFO and saw an alien driving!

I had an experience, actually. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.

She says the experience “fucked me up” and shook her up for days.

I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.

Although she clearly shit herself it seems like she didn’t feel threatened by the alien craft.

I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around. But you’re so right to say that it’s a form of narcissism to think that we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe.

Was Miley just tripping on drugs or did an alien really come and say hello? I guess we will never know!