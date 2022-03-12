Connect with us

Fearless Vampire Killers Have Returned!

My Llama’s In Pieces!

Published

Fearless Vampire Killers
Source: PR

Yes, you read this correctly, Fearless Vampire Killers are back! Turns out that last night (Fri 11th March) the band performed a secret show at Camden’s Black Heart under the guise of ‘After The Flames’ and have now posted a video on their YouTube channel explaining what’s happening.

Fans had hints that something was going on when a project named ‘After The Flames’ appeared recently seeming to feature ex-FVK band members. Turns out this was all a rouse for the comeback according to a Facebook post by bassist Drew Woolnough…

I’ve also seen some chatter about are FVK back but under the new name After the Flames. We’re not, that was all just a fake name as part of the rouse of playing a secret show so we didn’t have to deal with too much additional pressure and stress. We are, uncut and in full, Fearless Vampire Killers. The songs I made were for fun and to pad out the backstory of this fake band – thank you to everyone who listened to them and had kind words to say, I was genuinely chuffed!

We’ve always been huge fans of FVK here at HTF so are super excited to see the guys back in action. Check out the video explaining everything below and get excited to see more from FVK very soon!

