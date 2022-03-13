Alanis Morissette Releases New Track ‘Olive Branch’

Source: Official Promo Image

The legendary Alanis Morissette has just dropped her brand new track ‘Olive Branch’.

As on form as ever, this emotional piano ballad track see’s Alanis reaching out her own ‘olive branch’ and asking for forgiveness, with those classic Alanis vocals we know and love.

Alanis will also be touring the UK in June to celebrate 25 years since her debut smash ‘Jagged Little Pill’. Supports for the tour include Garbage and Beth Orton!

UK Tour Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill :

*June 19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO HYDRO

*June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

*June 23 – Birmingham, UK – United Arena

*June 24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

*June 25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

*June 28 – London, UK – The 02

*June 29 – London, UK – The 02

*Beth Orton appearing

For tickets and more information: https://alanis.com/

Lyrics

This is where righteousness ends

It’s a relief to wave this overdue white flag and

My blind spots have tortured you enough

How much salt could I pour in

To think that I called myself a friend

And here is my olive branch

I’m so sorry

mea culpa

I’m reaching out to make amends

I’m ready for the consequences

It’s unnerving to admit

I’m amazed that you have stood by all this time

My defenses triggered you enough

And all of this in retrospect

I’m riddled with a deep regret

And here is my olive branch

And I’m so sorry

And mea culpa

I’m reaching out to make amends

No pressure for you to let me in

And here is my olive branch

And I’m so sorry

And mea culpa

I’m reaching out to make amends

If I had it to do over again

Here is my olive branch

And I’m so sorry