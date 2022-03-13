Alanis Morissette Releases New Track ‘Olive Branch’

The legendary Alanis Morissette has just dropped her brand new track ‘Olive Branch’.
As on form as ever, this emotional piano ballad track see’s Alanis reaching out her own ‘olive branch’ and asking for forgiveness, with those classic Alanis vocals we know and love.
Alanis will also be touring the UK in June to celebrate 25 years since her debut smash ‘Jagged Little Pill’. Supports for the tour include Garbage and Beth Orton!
UK Tour Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill:
*June 19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO HYDRO
*June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
*June 23 – Birmingham, UK – United Arena
*June 24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
*June 25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
*June 28 – London, UK – The 02
*June 29 – London, UK – The 02
*Beth Orton appearing
For tickets and more information: https://alanis.com/
Lyrics
This is where righteousness ends
It’s a relief to wave this overdue white flag and
My blind spots have tortured you enough
How much salt could I pour in
To think that I called myself a friend
And here is my olive branch
I’m so sorry
mea culpa
I’m reaching out to make amends
I’m ready for the consequences
It’s unnerving to admit
I’m amazed that you have stood by all this time
My defenses triggered you enough
And all of this in retrospect
I’m riddled with a deep regret
And here is my olive branch
And I’m so sorry
And mea culpa
I’m reaching out to make amends
No pressure for you to let me in
And here is my olive branch
And I’m so sorry
And mea culpa
I’m reaching out to make amends
If I had it to do over again
Here is my olive branch
And I’m so sorry