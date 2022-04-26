Top 4 Epic Jurassic Park Moments!

Source: Official Promo Image

It’s only a few more months now until ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, hits our cinemas, so we thought we would take a look back at some of the past films’ highlights (or low lights in some cases) to get excited for some brand new dinosaur action! Let’s dive in…

Source: Screenshot

Eaten On The Toilet

Jurassic Park

We couldn’t not include this classic scene from the first film. After the power shuts down and Mr T-Rex gets loose, lawyer Donald Gennaro runs to the toilet for safety only to then get munched by the dino king while sat on the loo. If you are going to shit yourself, at least this is the best way to do it!

Source: Screenshot

THE SADDEST DINO DEATH OF ALL TIME

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

Following an action-packed race to get everyone off the island before it’s destroyed by a volcano, as the ship pulls away we see a lone Brachiosaurus standing on the water’s edge who’s been left behind and his little noises as he is engulfed by the smoke and flames literally destroyed everyone who watched it. I mean, I just watched the scene back while writing this and it still hits me like a ton of bricks. Probably the saddest death scene of all time. R.I.P little dino, we will never forget you!

Source: Screenshot

SURPRISE!

Who can forgot the epic, final battle scene of Jurassic World between Indominus Rex, Tyrannosaurus Rex and the Velociraptors. Just when it looks like Indominus is about to make a come-back, the mighty Mosasaurus dives from the sea and drags him down. No one expected that!

Source: Screenshot

“I had to. They’re alive, like me”

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

Just as we thought the dinosaurs were about to suffocate and die after Claire decides not to press the big red button for the outer door to set them free (Screw you Claire!), our hero Maisie steps up and does the job declaring “I had to, they’ve alive, like me!”

Yes, loads of people might get killed now with a load of dino’s on the loose, a slight problem, but isn’t that ultimately the fault of humans for bringing them here in the first place? Go team dino I say. Go live your best lives! If you wanna gamble with dinos, do it on PartyCasino in future, much safer!

So there you have it! If that doesn’t get you excited for the new film, I don’t know what will.

Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled for release on June 10th!