Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

Star Wars Just Got Real As YouTuber Builds The Worlds First Retractable Lightsaber!

Film

Watch Powerful Mental Health Film 'I Made This For You' Here!

Film

Release of Hellboy Reboot Pushed Back to April 2019

Features Film

The Five Emotional Stages Of The Greatest Showman Soundtrack

Features Film

Ed Skrein Leaving Hellboy To Avoid Whitewashing Is Very Important!

Film Music

A Glimpse Of Donald Glover In The Star Wars Han Solo Movie

Features Film Music

Why Was Ed Sheeran On Game Of Thrones? Twitter Goes Crazy!

Features Film

Game Of Thrones Nudes Anyone? The Naked People Are Coming!

Features Film

Which Trainspotting Film Has The Best Soundtrack?

Features Film Urban

Why People Outside Of Hip-Hop Need To Watch Donald Glover's Atlanta!

Film Indie Lifestyle Music Reviews

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years | Film Review

Features Film

007 Reasons Why James Bond Keeps Us Coming Back For More

Features Film

Writer & Film Maker Douglas Anderson Tells Us His Fantasy Album!

Features Film

5 Of The Best Harry Potter Fan Theories

Film Indie Music

The Beatles Reveal Trailer For New Tour Documentary

Features Film

Hold The God Damn Door...It's Time For The Best Hodor Memes! (Contains Spoilers!)

Features Film

Shoot The Fanboy: Can Marvel Save Superhero Cinema? Or Will DC Destroy It?

Features Film Lifestyle

Shoot The Fanboy: How Batman Is Killing Film Criticism

Film Music Pop TV

Watch Backstreet Boys & NSYNC Fight Zombies In New TV Movie Dead7!

Features Film

Which 2016 Films Will Be The Best For Cosplay?

Features Film

10 Signs You Were A High School Musical Mega Fan!

Features Film

Why Weren't You At The High School Musical Reunion Zac Efron? We Have Our Theories!

Features Film

High School Musical Is 10 Years Old: Here's Our Top 11 (Or 12) HSM Tracks!

Features Film Music

Did You Know These Musicians Are Secretly Marvel Nerds?

Features Film

More Than A Bromance: Could Star Wars Propel Cinema Into The Modern World?

Film

Severus Snape Is No More - Actor Alan Rickman Dies Aged 69

Film

Is It Possible To Create A Lightsabre?

Film Reviews

Burnt | Film Review

Features Film TV

Get Ready For A Bill Murray Themed Christmas

Film

Jude Law Returns For Johnnie Walker Blue Label's 'The Gentleman's Wager II' | Sponsored Video

Film

Will Black Widow Ever Go Solo?

Features Film

If Wizards Watched Television... 5 Programmes We Want To See On Harry Potter TV!

Features Film

We Talk To SuperBob Star And Writer Brett Goldstein About His Fave Superhero Movies! | Exclusive

Features Film

Mary Poppins 2?! We Look At 5 Disney Movies That Didn't Need Sequels!

Features Film Indie Music

8 Great Music Films To Sink Your Teeth Into (Not Literally!)

Features Film Music Pop

The Best And Worst Bond Songs Of All Time

Film Reviews

Julia - Blood, Gore, And Lesbian Shower-Kissing Scenes. What More Could You Ask Of A Thriller? | Film Review

Features Film Pop

Why Sam Smith Is The Perfect Choice For Spectre

Features Film

Shoot The Fanboy: Thank Fuck For Deadpool!!!

Features Film Lifestyle

What Happens When A Normal Person Like Me Gets To Attend A Movie Premiere?

Film TV

Check Out The Best Costumes From Torquay's Optimus Film & TV Convention!

Features Film

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 Teaser Trailer Makes Twitter Explode!

Film Lifestyle

We Headed To Paris For Marriott's French Kiss Film Experience!

Film

Remember The Time Vin Diesel Used To Be A Breakdancer?

Film

Shade Station Remind Us That Even Superheroes Wear Glasses!

Features Film

Try To Remember... Ben Affleck Did Not Own Slaves!

- Features Film

We Visited The Cinderalla Swarovski Exhibit In London!!

Features Film

Deadpool Is Setting Itself Up To Becoming The Most Comic Book Pure Super Hero Film From Marvel Yet.

Features Film

Films That Would Be Awesome With A Gender Swap!

- Film Interviews

Paddington's David Heyman - "We Were All There To Make Something That Was Special." | Interview

Film

4 Films Coming Out In April & May You Should Probably Watch! | Sponsored

Features Film

India Bans Fifty Shades Of Grey: Other Films That Were Banned From Our Cinema Screens!

- Features Film

Top Ten Leonardo DiCaprio Performances

Film

Frozen 2 Myth Is Denied, Parents Of The World Rejoice!

Film

World Book Day: School Child In Trouble After Dressing As Christian Grey!

Film Reviews

It Follows | Film Review

Film Reviews

Fifty Shades of Grey | Film Review

Film

Avengers: Age Of Ultron Poster Confirms Rumoured Cast Members!

Film Pop Reviews

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of | Film Review

Film

Oscars 2015: The Results!

Film

Razzies: And The Award Goes To...

Features Film

Oscars 2015 - Here's Our Predictions!

Film

Mission: Impossible 5 On Hold So Ending Can Be Improved!

Film Indie Pop

Scarlett Johansson Has Started A Girlband With Este Haim - Listen To 'Candy' Here!

Fashion Features Film Music

Check Out HTF's 10 Biggest Stories Of The Week!

Film

New Alien Film Confirmed With Neill Blomkamp To Direct!

Film

This Amazing Dog-Kennel Replica Of The "Up" House Will Make You Want To Be A Dog

Film

Check Out Two Deleted Scenes From Hunger Games: Mockingjay Pt 1!

Film

SPOILER ALERT! The New Star Wars Film Could Kill Off A Major Character - Find Out Who Here!

Features Film

10 Actors You Wouldn't Expect To Play Spiderman!

Film

Best Trailer Parody Ever? See "Fifty Shades Of Buscemi"!

Film

Check Out The Full 2015 BAFTA Winners List Here!

Editors Pick Features Film TV

If Only They Had Cast Cumberbatch: Could Benedict Cumberbatch Save Your Film?

Film

The Trailer For The New Poltergeist Remake Has Been Revealed - Watch Here!

Film

George R R Martin Short Stories To Be Adapted Into Film Starring Milla Jovovich!

Features Film

The 50 Shades Of Grey Film Is Hitting Our Cinemas Soon. Here Is All We Know About The Film So Far!

Film

Sexy Fifty Shades Of Grey Trailer Turns Up The Heat!

Features Film

The Top 7 Films To Watch Out For In 2015

Film

Despicable Me Minions Strip In Excitement Over Super Bowl!

Film

New Ghostbusters Movie Announces All Female Cast!

Film Pop

N.E.R.D Releases 'Squeeze Me' Video For New SpongeBob SquarePants Film

Film

Ted 2 Teaser Poster Is Revealed & We Are Told That "Ted Is Coming Again"

Film

Emma Watson Will Play Belle In Beauty And The Beast

Film Urban

A$AP Rocky, Tyga & Many More Feature In New Film Called 'Dope'

Features Film

Top 10 Prison Films Of All Time!

Features Film

2015 Razzie Nominations Announced!

Editors Pick Film

Say Goodbye To Orange Wednesdays As Their Final Date Is Revealed *SOB*

Film

Beetlejuice 2: Michael Keaton Will Reprise Title Role For Sequel!!

Editors Pick Film

Brand New Avengers: Age Of Ultron Trailer Revealed!

Features Film Rock/Metal

Mastodon's Brent Hinds Will Make A Great Ryan Dunn In 'I Needed Time To Stay Useless' And Here's Why!

Film TV

Watch The Awkward Interview Where Jimmy Fallon Finds Out He Could Have Dated Nicole Kidman - Hilarious!

Film Pop

Beyonce & The Rolling Stones On The Fifty Shades Of Grey Soundtrack

Features Film

Sharon Stone’s Sexiest Film Roles!

Features Film

Everything We Know About Clerks III So Far!

Film

Disney's Live-Action Cinderella Movie Is Coming - Watch The Official Trailer Here!

Film Pop Reviews

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1 (Offical Motion Picture Soundtrack) | Album Review

Film

Toy Story That Time Forgot Teasers Appear Online - Watch Them Here!

Film

Images Of Upcoming Jurassic World Film Stomp Onto Viral Website

Film

A Brand New Fifty Shades Of Grey Trailer Is Here!

Film

Star Wars Just Got Real As YouTuber Builds The Worlds First Retractable Lightsaber!

Its beam burns at 4000 Fahrenheit!

Published

The Hacksmith Lightsaber

Source: YouTube Screenshot

A YouTuber by the name of The Hacksmith has just built the world’s first retractable, plasma-based lightsaber, and it’s insane.

James Hobson, the man behind the channel, has been trying to develop the famous Star Wars lightsaber for a while now and this is by far his closest effort. His previous models relied on a metal rod, which did the trick, but didn’t quite have that lightsaber feel that the fans craved. This updated beast now has a plasma beam that burns at 4000 Fahrenheit, it’s fully retractable and it can even change colours using different chemicals. This is some serious shit!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Currently it has to run from a power pack due to the pure amount of energy required, but maybe with the evolution of batteries in the future he could scrap that and have it all in the handle.

Don’t get too excited though, as the chances of you ever owning one of these is slim to none. This thing is lethal. It can cut through a steel door!

 

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

Nandos The Great Imitator Nandos The Great Imitator

Vegan

Nando’s Just Added Plant-Based Chicken To The Menu!

Time to ditch the chicken and take the kinder option!

5 days ago
Meatloaf Meatloaf

Features

Meatloaf Will Do Anything For Love…But Not Anal! The Mystery Solved

Who would of thought it was so obvious!

2 days ago
VRSTY Shameless VRSTY Shameless

Music

VRSTY ‘Shameless’ Makes You Want To Hump And Throwdown At The Same Time

Time to pull some moves!

4 days ago