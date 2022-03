Reading & Leeds Festival have just dropped another massive batch of artists for this years festival and it’s looking to be a belter!

Some notable additions include All Time Low, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Willow, D-Block Europe, The Sherlocks, As It Is, Poppy, Wilkinson, Sigma, Krept & Konan and many, many more!

This years event takes place between 26-28th August and weekend tickets are already sold out, with limited day tickets available!

https://www.readingandleedsfestival.com/