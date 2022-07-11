Forwards: Charli XCX joins Jamie xx, Little simz & many more

The excitement for Forwards’ grand opening is building up with Charli XCX being the latest addition to the Saturday lineup.

The festival, which is based in Bristol, has announced that ‘Braitan’s main pop girls’ will be joining the already star-studded Saturday lineup of Jamie XX, Little Simz, Khruangbin, Fred Again, and many more.

Charli XCX’s career is hitting new heights with her latest album CRASH becoming her first UK number one. The ‘first times’ for the performer doesn’t stop there, as their appearance on the Forward’s main stage will actually be her first time performing in Bristol.

While Charli XCX will perform on Saturday, Forwards will continue over the weekend as they have a whole lineup on Sunday with The Chemical Brothers being announced as headliners.

The action doesn’t stop there, as the festival is also focusing on being a “platform for urgent, forward-thinking conversations”. MBE, footballer and author John Barnes will be having a conversation with Bristolian poet and educator Lawrence Hoo, as well as other speakers diving into important and current topics across the weekend.

Forwards debut festival is not one to be missed. The team is made up of a wide net of experienced event organisers and is sure to be a great time. For more information about the festival visit their website.