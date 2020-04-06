Loading Posts...
Bryan Adams Says Go Vegan And Close Wet Markets

Source: Facebook – Official Promo Image

The legendary Bryan Adams recently posted his thoughts on the corona (COVID 19) virus and wet markets to his social media fanss.

Posting on Instagram, Bryan said..

“Let’s not forget this virus comes from an open wet market where animals and fish of all descriptions are sold together either dead or alive. This has been going on for decades and as a result, so have these viruses. #closewetmarkets.

He also hinted at his fans to make a change and #govegan to help make this stop.

Bryan’s latest album ‘Shine A Light’ is available now.

