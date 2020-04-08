Alissa White-Gluz Of Archenemy Tells Mercy For Animals Why Veganism Is Metal!

Archenemy’s Alissa White-Gluz recently spoke to animal rights organisation Mercy For Animals about why veganism is metal.

Alissa was actually born vegetarian and is also the partner of vegan rock legend, Doyle of The Misfits.

Speaking to Mercy For Animals Alissa said…

“When I’m screaming in my band, I feel like I’m screaming for the voiceless and I can’t imagine being that loud if I had nothing to say.”

Alissa also features in the upcoming vegan music documentary Taking Note which is due for release at the start of 2021.

