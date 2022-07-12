Electric Bay: Carl Cox, Chase & Status, plus Many More!

Connect with us

The English Riveria is hosting one of Devon’s biggest events this year, with some of the most renowned names gracing Torquay’s coastline for the first time.

Torquay’s picturesque seafront is the stunning backdrop to Electric Bay. Their debut festival will take place on the historic Torre Abbey Meadows, where names such as Carl Cox, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Hybrid Minds, and Example, will perform across the weekend as well as many more joining them.

While Electric Bay is new to the area, the event is co-promoted by the well-established Louder, who are known for their events over the world. Most notably, their Ibiza residency at Eden, Electric City, and Electric Woodlands Festivals; as well as putting on shows at Printworks, O2 Academies, Ministry of Sound, and The Warehouse Project. They will join focuses with one of the longest-running club nights in the UK, BEATZ & BOBZ. While building their reputation in the South West, they’ve hosted arenas in Glastonbury Glade and The Dance Village, as well nights in the Miami.

Despite being its first outing, Electric Bay is set to be a big weekend. For more information and for tickets, visit their website.

