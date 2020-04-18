WOW! Half A Million People Are Pretending To Be Ants In A Facebook Group!

Source: Pixabay

Yep, you read the title of this post correctly!

If you have ever dreamed of being an ant and living in a real-life “Bug’s Life”, then you are in luck. The Facebook group ‘A Group Where We All Pretend To Be Ants In An Any Colony’ has a whopping 578,000 members (at the time of posting) and involves, as you would imagine, everyone pretending to be ants…in an ant colony. Genius!

Now it has to be said…that may sound like a lot of people, but when you realise that ant colonies have been discovered in the past that contain around 306 million worker ants and one million queen ants living in 45,000 nests, we still have a long way to go to catch up with our tiny friends. Ants are badass!

Activities going on in the group involve, finding food, protecting the queen, avoiding danger, building nests, and solving everyday ant life issues. It’s all very regimented and they certainly aren’t messing around.

Let’s take a look at some of the action…

Food Found!

Source: Facebook / Pixabay

Antdultary

Source: Facebook

Enemy Incoming!

Source: Facebook / Pixabay

Water Hose Emergency!

Source: Facebook / Pixabay

Scouting

Source: Facebook

Magnifying Glass Danger!

Source: Facebook / Pixabay

So, if you have some spare time to burn (not literally, we advise ants stay away from evil magnifying glasses) and enjoy the kind of strict teamwork you are likely to find if you join the Marines, you know what to do!

P R O T E C C T H E Q U E E N!

Some images replaced for copyright reasons